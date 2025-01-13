Chelsea captain James pleased to be back for FA Cup triumph

Chelsea captain Reece James was happy after his latest playing return in their FA Cup win against Morecambe.

James, back after another hamstring setback, featured for a planned 45 minutes on Saturday.

He told the club's website: "It was a big win for us.

"We’ve had a few tough results in recent weeks so to record a big win at home in front of our fans is very pleasing and hopefully we can build on this now.

"The FA Cup is a special competition. There’s a lot of tough teams in the hat but also there are teams at the lower end of the pyramid that can cause you problems.

"The manager made that clear to us before the game, we had to prepare right and attack the game with the right mentality and we certainly did that.

"Of course we have (aspirations of winning the FA Cup). No matter what competition we enter, we want to be there right until the very end and that’s the same here."

He added, "I was pleased to be back out there and playing 45 minutes was always the plan.

"I’ve been out for a little while, I’ve obviously wanted to get back out there to help the team and we felt that this looked a good fixture to do that."