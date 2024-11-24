Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea captain James facing new injury scan
Chelsea captain Reece James is facing a fresh injury scan.

James missed yesterday's win at Leicester City with a reoccurence of a hamstring strain.

And Blues manager Enzo Maresca admits James must undergo a new scan to assess the latest setback.

"We have nothing new to tell about Reece. He has to be scanned, and then we have to wait and see," said Maresca.

Last season, he only managed 11 matches for Chelsea – also due to a hamstring injury.  

