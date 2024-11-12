Chelsea fullback Gusto denies James feud

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto has rubbished suggestions of any inter-team feuds.

While Gusto admits that competition with teammate Reece James is intense, the pair are close.

Gusto has been the right-back of choice for Enzo Maresca, with the Italian coach choosing James at left-back instead.

“I just try to give my best every day, the manager knows that,” said Gusto after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

“Reece and I have a great relationship between us.

“As you saw the last few games we played both, like him and me, it is not like only me or only him. There can be both.

“We just try to push ourselves. That is what I try to do and we do our best and we try to help the team as much as we can.

“My job is just to do my best on the pitch. After the people can say it is not my business. I just try to do my best and play with Reece or without Reece.

“We have a lot of quality but it is good for the team. As you know we play Conference League in the week so it is good to change some times, to have two great teams. It is good for Chelsea to have this type of quality. We are happy to have this group.”