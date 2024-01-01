Chelsea captain James: I've spoken to Enzo and everyone involved

Chelsea captain Reece James says he's spoken with Enzo Fernandez and his French teammates after last week's controversy.

Enzo was publicly branded as racist by Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana after posing Argentina's dressing room Copa America celebrations, which included a song mocking the the family background of France's players.

James said, "It is obviously a really difficult situation.

"I think that Enzo quickly realised that he did something wrong. He raised his hand and apologized to the club, the team and those who were offended.

"I have spoken with Enzo and everyone involved, but those conversations will be between themselves.

"He hasn't arrived yet, so I don't know if there is anything to correct. I hope that we are all on the same page and we can move on from this episode."

Enzo is due to join Chelsea's US tour on July 29.