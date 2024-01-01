Chelsea boss Maresca shrugs off goals conceded in Leicester win

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca shrugged off the manner of the goals conceded in victory over Leicester City.

Chelsea conceded twice as they won 4-2 on Saturday.

Maresca later said: "The two goals we conceded - the first one is a mistake, the second was not about trying to play from the back. It was more about reading the moment. We were 1-0 down and then we were 3-1 up. In that moment we didn’t need to take any risks. It’s more for them to take risks not us.

"I said to Robert (Sanchez) and I said to the players, from now we are going to concede 10 more goals like the way we conceded that second goal, because it is the way we want to play, and we’ve already scored goals with Robert involved in the build-up.

"But it’s important that after the mistake the team completely continued the same way. That means they enjoy it, they like it and they see that also we will win games playing like that."