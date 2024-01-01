Chelsea boss Maresca: What I told Sancho and Felix before signing them

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he warned Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix before their arrivals,
Sancho has arrived on-loan from Manchester United and Felix was signed from Atletico Madrid.
Maresca said: "Before they came to the club, I took hold of them, and one of my messages was that they will not play if they do not work hard.
"Before they came, my message was very clear. I said it to them because I like them.
"If you come here for them to do what we want, then we are happy. But if not, it is better that you do not come."