Chelsea boss Maresca: What I told Sancho and Felix before signing them
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he warned Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix before their arrivals,

Sancho has arrived on-loan from Manchester United and Felix was signed from Atletico Madrid.

Maresca said: "Before they came to the club, I took hold of them, and one of my messages was that they will not play if they do not work hard.

"Before they came, my message was very clear. I said it to them because I like them.

"If you come here for them to do what we want, then we are happy. But if not, it is better that you do not come."

