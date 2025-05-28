Chelsea boss Maresca welcomes Mudryk surprise

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's surprised Mikhaylo Mudryk has joined the squad in Poland for tonight's Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

The Ukraine winger is currently suspended after failing a drugs test earlier this season.

While surprised, Maresca was happy learning Mudryk had made his way to Wroclaw for tonight's final.

"Is he here or is he coming?" responded the Blues manager, "I'm happy for Mischa to be here. I didn't know, I just said that.

"But I'm happy for Mischa to be here.”

Before the suspension, Mudryk featured for Chelsea in the ECL group phase.