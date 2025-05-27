Colwill on Chelsea's Conference League final: It would make us the most complete club!

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has revealed how much winning the Conference League would mean to him as a lifelong fan of the club.

It has been almost 20 years since Betis and Chelsea last met in a competitive setting, and now the two sides will meet on Wednesday night to fight for a European trophy and a place in the Champions League next season. The youngest squad in Premier League history will look to crown their season of improvement by winning the Conference League which Colwill admits would mean the world to him as he spoke to the club website.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It would mean everything to me to win a trophy. Being Chelsea through and through, to win a competition for the club is what I dreamed of as a kid, and as many kids in the Academy now will be doing.

“We have looked at it the whole time as if we have got to win it. The team has done really well. The players that have been playing have done amazing, and I’m really happy to go to the final and hopefully win it.

“Winning this competition for Chelsea would be huge because it would make us the most complete club. That’s bragging rights for the fans, that’s a lot. We definitely have to win it for them. If we’re in it, we have to try and win it. And we believe we can.”

Colwill scored he winner when Chelsea clinched Champions League qualification by beating Nottingham Forest on Sunday and he revealed that winning the Conference League would give the side the confidence needed to push on and aim for other competitions.

“Being able to win a competition with Chelsea shows you have it in you to go on and push and win many more things in the future. It would give us that confidence, which would be a big part of it.

“For many players, it would be the first trophy we’ve won as players and for Chelsea. It would be huge for all of us, to get it under our belt and then go and win big competitions in the future.”