Adarabioyo on the Conference League final: We have a huge chance to create special history

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has opened up on the Conference League final, where his side will meet La Liga club Real Betis.

Already boasting Champions League, Europa League, and Super Cup trophies, the Blues can become the first side to ever win all four UEFA club tournaments if they beat Betis on Wednesday night. Speaking to the club website, Adarabioyo understands what a huge game it is and knows his side can make history by lifting the iconic trophy. 

“It’s a huge game; a European Cup final. We have a huge chance to create special history here at Chelsea. 

“It's very important for the club to be able to be the first club to win all the European competitions. And from the start of this competition, we've taken it very seriously and we're here in the final now, so we're here to win it.” 

The 27-year-old admitted that his side are feeling confident against a Betis side who have never lifted a European trophy in their history despite being under manager Manuel Pellegrini who is a serial winner. 

“I think you can see that we're at the start of our journey, so to end the season with a piece of silverware would be amazing,' the defender stressed. 

“We go in there with full confidence that we can get the result done. We've had a few games now, so we just have our main focus to win the competition.” 

