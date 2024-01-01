Chelsea boss Maresca has new positional plans for Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has new positional plans for Cole Palmer.

Palmer excelled for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season in a wide role.

However, Maresca has different plans and sees the former Manchester City trainee as a central talent.

The Italian wants to build Chelsea's midfield around Palmer and intends to employ him in a prime No10 role.

Maresca wants to field a system of a lone centre-forward with Palmer playing off the man upfront in a central position.