Chelsea boss Maresca has new positional plans for Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has new positional plans for Cole Palmer.
Palmer excelled for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season in a wide role.
However, Maresca has different plans and sees the former Manchester City trainee as a central talent.
The Italian wants to build Chelsea's midfield around Palmer and intends to employ him in a prime No10 role.
Maresca wants to field a system of a lone centre-forward with Palmer playing off the man upfront in a central position.