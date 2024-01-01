Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca has new positional plans for Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has new positional plans for Cole Palmer.

Palmer excelled for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season in a wide role.

However, Maresca has different plans and sees the former Manchester City trainee as a central talent.

The Italian wants to build Chelsea's midfield around Palmer and intends to employ him in a prime No10 role.

Maresca wants to field a system of a lone centre-forward with Palmer playing off the man upfront in a central position.

