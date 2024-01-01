Liverpool matchwinner Jones: I'm not a diver

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was delighted proving the matchwinner in victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Jones struck in the second-half for the 2-1 win, having also won the penalty for the opening goal converted by Mohamed Salah.

He said afterwards: "Well, yeah, it's the most important thing. We came away with a win, that's the most important thing. I was involved in a lot as well, as you said, but I'm happy that we won.

"I remember I played the ball and made a run and then it hit my back and it was just there. I never dive, I felt the contact and I went down and it was a penalty.

"Yeah, 100 per cent. For a player who wants to play in this team, you've got to run, you've got to have energy, you've got to be all over the pitch. You've got to help with the goals and the assists. And if you're in centre midfield, you've got to go and press, you've got to get back, you've got to help out. That's what I try to do.

On his winning goal, he added: "There's been times when I've arrived in the box and it has always been a first-time one; there was one against Leicester where I have come in at the back post and there was one against Spurs as well. As soon as Mo had the ball, I've made the run and I thought it was going to come and it did. But it kind of bounced as well so I thought, I've got to have a touch and it's got to be a perfect touch. I was fortunate enough it was in my path and I got the goal."