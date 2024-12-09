Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise

Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Palmer, Sancho after Spurs stunner

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Palmer, Sancho after Spurs stunner
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Palmer, Sancho after Spurs stunnerAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaped praise on attacker Cole Palmer.

The no.10 was quiet for parts of their 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday night, but still played a decisive role.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palmer scored two penalties and also won one of them to help his team get all three points.

Asked if he was the best in the Premier League, Maresca stated: "For us, for sure. But in the Premier League, there are top players, top talents. Cole belongs to those players.

"I had Cole with one year four years ago at Man City Under-23s, so I know Cole from then. The best thing about him, he was then in one way and now after two years, 20 goals, 25 goals last season, and considered one of the best - he is exactly the same guy.

"Loves football, humble, no strange things and this is the best thing for Cole. Today, young players, if they play one good game they already think... and then they lose the balance. Cole is always the same."

On the quality of Jadon Sancho, who scored in the game, he added: "Since we started, the reason why Jadon came here is because we think Jadon is going to help us. Unfortunately he had small problems so he was out for a while. Now he is back and the only thing he has to do is continue in the same way. He cannot drop, otherwise he is not going to play.

"His performance and Pedro Neto, on and off the ball was very good. Off the ball, they were running, following Udogie and defensively they were very good. This is what we need."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeSancho JadonMaresca EnzoChelseaTottenham
Related Articles
Chelsea ace Palmer explains Panenka decision
Tottenham captain Son: Now we must stick together
Chelsea goalscorer Sancho: We knew how to catch Spurs