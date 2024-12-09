Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Palmer, Sancho after Spurs stunner

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaped praise on attacker Cole Palmer.

The no.10 was quiet for parts of their 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday night, but still played a decisive role.

Palmer scored two penalties and also won one of them to help his team get all three points.

Asked if he was the best in the Premier League, Maresca stated: "For us, for sure. But in the Premier League, there are top players, top talents. Cole belongs to those players.

"I had Cole with one year four years ago at Man City Under-23s, so I know Cole from then. The best thing about him, he was then in one way and now after two years, 20 goals, 25 goals last season, and considered one of the best - he is exactly the same guy.

"Loves football, humble, no strange things and this is the best thing for Cole. Today, young players, if they play one good game they already think... and then they lose the balance. Cole is always the same."

On the quality of Jadon Sancho, who scored in the game, he added: "Since we started, the reason why Jadon came here is because we think Jadon is going to help us. Unfortunately he had small problems so he was out for a while. Now he is back and the only thing he has to do is continue in the same way. He cannot drop, otherwise he is not going to play.

"His performance and Pedro Neto, on and off the ball was very good. Off the ball, they were running, following Udogie and defensively they were very good. This is what we need."

