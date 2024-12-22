Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea winger Neto: Players here are matching Maresca's demands
Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is happy with his first months under manager Enzo Maresca.

Neto moved to Chelsea from Wolves in August.

On Maresca, the Portugal winger told the club's website: "He asks for the consistency of the hard work and he is really demanding.

"Of course that comes from the coach, but the players as well.

"We have to take responsibility ourselves to work hard and keep our level high every day, because we have to improve as individuals and that is what we are doing at the moment.

"I work for myself, I work to improve every day, and I compete against myself every day. We have a lot of quality in the team and we have to continue in the way that we are doing. That’s what we are doing and we have to keep this level of consistency.

"Training is a high level always, like the boss demands and like we demand from ourselves. That is the level that we have to be, continuing always at this level and even improving."

