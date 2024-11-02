Chelsea boss Maresca "very happy" with Jackson impact: He's helping us

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's delighted with the form of Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has impressed leading the line in Maresca's system.

The Italian said on Friday: "Very happy. First of all, Nicolas is helping us not only in terms of numbers but he is also helping us in terms of the way we want to play; the way he links with his teammates.

"He is helping us a lot in the process. Every time he drops, he gives us an extra man.

"We saw against Newcastle, when he drops he is causing problems. When he attacks in behind, he is quick and he can score goals. We are very happy and we are trying to work with him in different areas and one of the areas is when he drops, what he has to do."