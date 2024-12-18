Maresca praises Shamrock Rovers as he prepares to rotate his young Chelsea side

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has spoken about their upcoming game against Shamrock Rovers.

The Blues have an important Europa Conference League game on Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they will be heavily rotating the team, Maresca wants to target a win.

On the game, he stated: “We are going to try and approach always in the same way.

“Today in football is difficult to find a team with no strengths. I watched four or five games, they are a good team with some good players, but I am quite convinced that all the games are difficult. For sure, it will be another one where we try and win the game.”

On Tyrique George getting more game time, he added: “We have three games before January and then after these, we will decide if we need to do something. For sure, Tyrique is going to get minutes.”

On Josh Acheampong finally signing a new contract, he added: “My personal opinion is that he needs to stay close with us.”