Chelsea boss Maresca urges calm after consecutive defeats

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged calm after back-to-back defeats this past week.

Chelsea closed out 2024 with setbacks against Fulham and Ipswich Town.

But Maresca argues: "There are none of us in this room who had expected us to be where we are now.

"It is proof that - as I have said many times - we are heading in the right direction.

"But it also shows that we are far from being able to compete with the best teams in England."

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League with 35 points after 19 matches.