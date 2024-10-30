Chelsea boss Maresca encouraged by James fitness; ponders Cup call

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hasn't ruled out playing Reece James tonight in their Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle United.

Maresca has stated he was reluctant to play the club captain in midweek games so to protect his hamstrings. However, the manager's mind has been changed after the performance in victory over Newcastle on the weekend in the Premier League.

He said: "He played two games in a row with us in the Premier League – against Liverpool and Newcastle – and in both games he was very good. It didn’t surprise me because I know him and how important he is for us, for his teammates, for the club.

"So the only thing we want is to do is keep him fit and this is the main target for him."

On Wesley Fofana's fitness, Maresca added: "He had a bad moment in the first half (against Newcastle), very bad, but he is a fighter and was probably playing with pain. I said in one of my press conferences that I really love Wes because it’s not easy after more than one year out to come back and be a fighter like he is...But he finished well, he looks ok, and this is the most important thing."