Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca explains selection plans for Sancho
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admits that summer arrival Jadon Sancho may get game time this week.

The winger has not been involved in the club’s last two matches, despite a promising start to life as a Blue.

Asked if Sancho may play in midweek against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, Maresca stated: "Jadon is doing well since he arrived with us. For sure, he cannot maintain the same level all season because the amount of games is huge. 

“So the last two games he didn't play, not for any different reason, but just for a tactical and technical decision - no more than that.

"For sure, because of the amount of games, he is going to play many games and the only thing he has to do is to continue to work hard. When we give him the chance, take it."

