Chelsea boss Maresca: This team ahead of schedule

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists his team are well ahead of schedule.

The Blues, despite a recent stumble, currently sit sixth on the Premier League table.

Maresca said, "The plan for the club was when I took over was that we should be in the top four of my second season, and in the third season we should play around the championship.

"That's also why I've said repeatedly that we're ahead of my expectations because we've spent most of my first season in the top four.

"It shows that we are ahead of schedule, so we must see what it can become in the next seasons. I'm just trying to focus on this season."

