Chelsea striker Jackson's supportive Enzo post 'in good faith'

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson isn't seeking to take sides in Enzo Fernandez's row with French teammates.

Chelsea's French players are upset with Enzo after his Copa America celebrations with Argentina included a song posted to social media taking aim at their African family backgrounds.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enzo has now been accused of racism publicly by some Chelsea teammates, which has led to him apologising.

Senegal striker Jackson has sought to ease the tension by posting a photo of Enzo with a young black fan, next to a pic of him holding up Enzo's shirt.

Jackson's post has since been deleted and a source told The Sun: “Nicolas had no intention to create controversy or disrespect people.

"It was a kind gesture to support a team-mate and acted in good faith.”