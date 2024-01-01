Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca talks differing Sancho, Mudryk fortunes

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the first weeks of Jadon Sancho.

The on-loan Manchester United winger made the difference in last week's win against Bournemouth.

Ahead of facing West Ham in Saturday's early kickoff, Maresca said: "I said last week - since he arrived here, he is working hard, working good, on and off the ball. We used the international break to focus a little bit more on him. He is doing good."

Maresca was also asked about Mykhaylo Mudryk's situation and how he can force his way back into the team.

He replied: "Training session. Training sessions are the only way to improve players. We try to improve all of them every day with some of them doing an extra session at the end. Misha is one of them. At the moment, he is not playing, but that does not mean he will not play in the future."

