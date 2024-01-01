Chelsea boss Maresca says Chukwuemeka should leave

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has hinted he wants to see Carney Chukwuemeka to leave.

The midfielder has been linked with a Blues exit and failed to make the squad for Sunday's home defeat to Manchester City.

Maresca said: "I think every case is different.

"Carney is a very good player. The problem is, because of some injuries in the past, I think the best for him is to play 30 or 35 games in a row, to show himself that he is fit and how good he is.

"With us, is he going to play 35 games? I'm not sure."