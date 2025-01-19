Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca rules out new striker signing: We have Nico
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists Nicolas Jackson has his full confidence this season.

Maresca was asked if Chelsea were seeking another big centre-forward signing.

And he insisted: “No, because I think by being a little bit more lucky, we can convert and can score more goals.

“It’s not about (signing) a ‘killer’. In this moment, the one that’s probably missing the goal is Nico.

"But the way he is working is fantastic, and we don’t have any doubt that Nico is soon going to start scoring goals.”

