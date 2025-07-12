Chelsea boss Maresca: PSG the best team in the world

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has declared PSG as the "best team in the world".

Chelsea meet PSG in the Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

"What worries me about Paris Saint-Germain is what worries me about any team," Maresca began in his press preview.

"We are trying to help the team prepare for the match in the best way possible, by giving all the information possible to the players so they can perform on the pitch.

"I respect every team, but the way I prepare for the match on Sunday is the same way I prepared for the match against the Brazilian teams.

"It doesn't change much for me in the sense that I try to see where we can hurt them and I try to see where I can prevent them from hurting us. From there we prepare for the match."

PSG the best in the world

Maresca has no doubts about the team they'll be facing on Sunday.

"I agree with most people that say they are the best team in Europe and the world," he continued. "The reason why is that they are showing this in France, the Champions League and this competition.

"We have maximum respect for them and I really enjoy watching them, but we are here to do our best and to win the final. For sure, it will be difficult, but for me all the games are difficult.

"Fluminense beat Inter Milan, who reached the Champions League final. They beat Al Hilal, who beat Manchester City. So, all the games are complicated and we have to prepare the details in the best way. We will prepare this game in the best way."