Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with George, Acheampong in Cup win

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised two teenagers this midweek after a Carabao Cup win.

The Blues were successful against Barrow in the third round of the competition on Tuesday.

A hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku helped them to a 5-0 win, but Maresca also singled out two youngsters for praise.

He stated post-game: “I was happy with Tyrique (George) and with Josh (Acheampong), I thought they both did very well.

“In these types of games, for them it was important to be brave, don’t be shy. It doesn't matter if you make a mistake, that’s football. They both did very good. Tyrique missed a chance but then he created another one for himself.

“I really liked the way Josh showed himself with the ball, stepped in, was brave and showed personality. I am happy for both of them.”