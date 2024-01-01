Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with George, Acheampong in Cup win
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with George, Acheampong in Cup winAction Plus
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised two teenagers this midweek after a Carabao Cup win.

The Blues were successful against Barrow in the third round of the competition on Tuesday.

A hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku helped them to a 5-0 win, but Maresca also singled out two youngsters for praise.

He stated post-game: “I was happy with Tyrique (George) and with Josh (Acheampong), I thought they both did very well.

“In these types of games, for them it was important to be brave, don’t be shy. It doesn't matter if you make a mistake, that’s football. They both did very good. Tyrique missed a chance but then he created another one for himself.

“I really liked the way Josh showed himself with the ball, stepped in, was brave and showed personality. I am happy for both of them.”

