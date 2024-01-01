Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Casadei in victory over Gent

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca heaped praise on Cesare Casadei last night.

The youngster has experience of playing under Maresca at Leicester City last season.

After impressing against Barrow in the Carabao Cup, he did even better against Gent in the Conference League in a 4-2 win.

Maresca stated: "Cesare played very good against Barrow and even better tonight. I am very happy with the way he is playing. I had Cesare last year and he was playing a little bit in different position.

"This year, we are using him like a holding midfielder. The reason why is because I think we go in the direction where the middle you need physical players. 

“Cesare is very big, physically strong and helps us when we want to press. On the ball, he is improving a lot. Tonight he played one touch, so we are very happy. For him, it's the same as the rest; many things he can do better but he is in the right direction."

