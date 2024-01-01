KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash

Andri Gudjohnsen says it was typical of KAA Gent to draw Chelsea in the Conference League this season as he prepares for a clash that will divide his family.

The 22-year-old will face the West London side that his father, Eiður Guðjohnsen played for most notably under Jose Mourinho as he helped secure the club's first league title in 50 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

He spoke about his memories at the club and how drawing a family linked side like Chelsea had him calling his father immediately.

"It's quite typical, wasn't it, to get Chelsea in the draw?

"I remember glimpses of those victories," Andri said as he also returns to the city where he was born.

"The first thing I did was call my father. He already knew. It's special for me and for him. I was born when my father played there; it's kind of a unique draw."

Gudjohnsen comes from a family of footballers who have all become strikers in major European sides over time. Arnor, the grandfather, is regarded as a legend at Anderlecht, Eiður, the father who is Iceland’s most famous and successful player and his three son’s Sveinn, Andri and Daniel who play for top sides such as Malmo and of course Gent.

Andri spoke about his family history and how proud he is of each generation that has come so far despite their difficulties.

"It's just strange, really, that three generations of a Gudjohnsen player also end up here in the Belgian League and in one of the big teams.

"I wanted to be a goalkeeper when I was younger, but I think seeing my dad score a lot of goals throughout his career probably just inspired us boys.

"We want to score also, and to be kind of the main man up front, the one who scores all the goals. So yeah, it's probably just something that was passed on down the generations."

"My father, for example, in Iceland, could barely go out on to the streets without people asking for pictures and signatures, and also in Chelsea and Barcelona. But at the end of the day he was just my dad to me. It's just something that you grow up with.

"My oldest brother perhaps took the biggest hits when it came to being compared to our father since he was the first born.

"You kind of get used to it, and you learn how to deal with it."

He believes that Gent can go far in the Conference League this season and spoke on how the Chelsea clash is one game he really wants to make an impact in.

“This is a game that any footballer wants to play. We're all excited and we go there with the mindset of taking something out of it.

"We have high expectations this season. We're putting together a young squad full of potential.

"We want to go as far as we possibly can, both in the league and in the Conference League.

"I think we have the quality, the players and the will to do very good things this season."