Palmer says Maresca's tactical shift allows him to create and score more goals for Chelsea

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has praised Enzo Maresca for a tactical tweak that has allowed him to be involved more in creating goals for the side.

Palmer has already notched six goals and five assists in eight games this season and says new manager Maresca's decision to move him into a central role has handed a new freedom to his play.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he explained his new role and how it is perfect for him and his style of play.

"Playing centrally has given me more opportunities to influence the game,:" he said. I enjoy being involved in the build-up and making key passes as well as scoring.

"It suits my style, and I think I can be even more effective there."

The 22-year-old went on to speak about his future at the club and if he sees himself being a loyal asset to Chelsea until the end of his career.

“Absolutely. Chelsea feels like home to me, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.

“I’m fully committed to the club and its future.”