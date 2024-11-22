Chelsea boss Maresca open to Felix, Palmer playing in same team

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted seeing Joao Felix impress for Portugal during the week.

Despite a lack of minutes with the Blues, Felix shone in Nations League action over the past fortnight.

Asked if Felix and Cole Palmer can play in the same team, Maresca said yesterday: "Yeah, this could be a target for the future; to see both of them playing together. International break is good, first of all for the ones that don't go with their international teams so they can recover and for the ones that do go, some of them, like Joao, did fantastic.

"But Joao is doing well with us since day one. The only problem is trying to find balance when we are trying to prepare the game. For us, for all of the clubs, there is always a little bit of doubt because we do not know how they are going to come back.

"As I said, today is the first session - 48 hours before the game - that we worked with 12, 13, 14 players that were with internationals. Some of them came back this morning from Argentina, from South America, so it is not easy. We will see. We still have 48 hours."

