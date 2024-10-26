Chelsea boss Maresca: One of best things as coach

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted seeing the players adjust to his methods and tactics.

Maresca admits he draws great satisfication seeing the team play to his system.

He said, "I can see not only on the pitch but also when we have team meetings with video clips, you can see that sometimes the players start to recognise for themselves solutions.

"For me as head coach, it is one of the best moments because you can see they are learning and they are very grateful for that."

Maresca added: "We try to adjust things at half-time because when you are with the same players or the same team for two or three years, then you can even adjust things after ten minutes of the first half but when it is a new process, it is very difficult so you need the ten to 15 minutes of half time to adjust the things you are seeing things which are not working very well, so we try to do that at half-time."