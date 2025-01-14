Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering

Chelsea boss Maresca: Nkunku? We don't need to sell

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Nkunku? We don't need to sell
Chelsea boss Maresca: Nkunku? We don't need to sellAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists he's counting on Christopher Nkunku this season.

The France striker has been linked with PSG and AC Milan this month. But Maresca is adamant Nkunku remains committed to Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if Nkunku has made a transfer request, Maresca replied: "No."

Quizzed if he'd spoken to the player about his place at the club, the manager also stated: "No."

Maresca added: "We don't need to sell, it's just that probably someone wants to play more and so there's a possibility that they want to leave."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNkunku ChristopherChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca reluctant to experiment with Palmer
Chelsea sound out Bayern Munich for Tel
Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players