Chelsea boss Maresca: Nkunku? We don't need to sell

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists he's counting on Christopher Nkunku this season.

The France striker has been linked with PSG and AC Milan this month. But Maresca is adamant Nkunku remains committed to Chelsea.

Asked if Nkunku has made a transfer request, Maresca replied: "No."

Quizzed if he'd spoken to the player about his place at the club, the manager also stated: "No."

Maresca added: "We don't need to sell, it's just that probably someone wants to play more and so there's a possibility that they want to leave."