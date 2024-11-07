Chelsea boss Maresca names academy duo in squad for Noah clash

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed Tyrique George and Sam Rak-Sakyi are in his squad for tonight's Europa Conference League clash with Noah.

George has already made his debut in the ECL this season.

Maresca said of the wing pair: "Tyrique for sure and Sam Rak-Sakyi too. Then we will see with some of them."

On what he expects from Noah, the Italian also stated: "In the last two or three days, we’ve watched different Noah games. The Conference League for us is a tricky competition because every team wants the game, so we need to be ready technically but also mentally.

"In their country, they play a different shape, so we don’t know how they will come here. And I’ve said many times, today in football, you can find good players, squads, teams and mangers everywhere, not only in the most important leagues in the world. You can find important things and for sure they have good players."