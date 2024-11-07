Maresca admits Chelsea rotations against Noah: They'll be tricky

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about his UEFA Conference League selection process.

The Italian has been clear about certain players being rested for these midweek games.

Several stars, including Cole Palmer, are not even in their Conference League group stage squad.

Ahead of facing Noah, he stated: "For me, it's not a problem in terms of the ones that are playing in the Premier League, they have all played games in the Conference League. Marc Cucurella, he played Panathinaikos away and then he didn't play in the Premier League.

"But I said many times: the ones that are playing in the Premier League doesn't mean they are not going to play in the Conference League and the ones that are playing in the Conference League doesn't mean they are not going to play in the Premier League.

"The season is long; we have so many games. I can understand from the outside you can see two teams but we are just one team, one squad with 24 or 25 players all fit fortunately and we are going to fight to use all of them."

On upcoming opponents Noah, he added: "I heard (of them) before the game. In the last two or three days, we have watched different games from them and I said many times, in the Conference League it is a bit tricky because everyone against us wants the game. We need to be ready tactically but also mentally."

On what they can expect from the opposition, he finished: "It is a team that in their country, they play different shapes so we don't know how they will come here and play. We try to be ready. In today's football, you can find a good player, a good squad, a good manager everywhere, not only in the most important league in Europe or the world. In this kind of country, you can find important things and for sure, they have some good players also."