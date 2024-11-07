Chelsea boss Maresca: I feel shame about Felix

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca attempted to explain the situation involving Joao Felix.

The Italian head coach was asked why summer signing Felix cannot get Premier League minutes this term.

He told reporters in response: "I feel shame about Joao - not only about Joao but you have asked me about Joao. I feel shame about Joao and I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League but I have said many times, we need defensive balance and we cannot play with Joao, Cole, Christo (Nkunku) - I like to put all of them inside the pitch but then you also have to defend and you need the right balance between the two phases of attacking and defending.

"This is the only reason why. There is no doubt if Joao keeps working well, he is going to find his moment also in the Premier League."

Then asked to compare Felix to winger Mykhailo Mudryk, Maresca added: "Yeah, but we can say the same for Christo. Christo probably is the one that every time he plays, he scores and he did well. Also, probably was our best player in pre-season, no doubt. He was playing as an attacking midfielder and now we are using him as a No.9.

"We all know he is not a No.9, it's more second striker, behind the striker, between the lines. I try to find solutions and balance with all of them. I can understand that not all of them can be in their position, they need to adapt a little bit, so it is for Joao, for Misha, for Christo - they are all players that probably deserve more chances in the Premier League but we also have more players that deserve it."