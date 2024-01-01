Chelsea boss Maresca laughs off prospect of Servette upset

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is relaxed ahead of their Europa Conference League playoff.

The Blues will have to beat Servette from Switzerland if they are to progress to the group stages.

While Maresca knows that pressure can quickly build from bad results, he is confident for Thursday’s game.

He stated on pressure: "No, yes. I said we try to win all the games that we play. The other day against City, the intention was not to not win the game, we tried to win the game. We were quite close to scoring many different times.

“Tomorrow is a game we are for sure going to try to win, hopefully we can win, and start tomorrow winning a game in the official competition."

On possibly being knocked out, he added: "(Laughs) Could be! But we will see what happens tomorrow. We will see what happens next week. I am just, to be honest, focused on tomorrows game not thinking what happens if we don’t win and these kinds of things."