Chelsea boss Maresca: Jackson doesn't need to worry

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about the club’s transfer window so far.

The Blues have made huge moves both in terms of new signings and transfers out of the club.

Maresca told reporters this week: "I said many times: I think the most important thing for us is to try and be focused on what we have every day, in terms of the player and the squad and the way we try to improve the team.

“This is the only thing we can control and then many things can happen, we have two more days of the transfer window and then finally it is closed.

"The main focus has always been on the pitch and the football side."

Asked if he had to ease concerns from Nicolas Jackson, due to the club being linked with a new centre forward, Maresca added: "I didn't chat with Nicolas about this, to be honest.

“I had a meeting with Nicolas yesterday but just about the good things; the amount of good things he is doing with us on the pitch.

"Also, I don't think Nicolas needs a chat. He is our nine. He is our striker at this moment. We are very happy with him. The reason why I sat with him yesterday is because I wanted to say how many good things he has done with us since we started, so we are very happy with Nicolas. At the moment, that is the only thing we can say."