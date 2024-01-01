Chelsea boss Maresca: Is it my decision if Gallagher stays or goes...?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Conor Gallagher's future is out of his hands.

Pushed about the Blues midfielder, Maresca insisted the final decision over his future didn't lie with him.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began, "The only thing I can say is I know he is in contact with the club to find a solution. The club offered him a new contract.

"But this is, at the moment, the only news I received. Also because they know that when we are in competition or working, I like to be focused on what we have here. That is, in this moment, this game and then the Real Madrid game. For me as a manager, it is the most important thing. Just to focus on the most important thing that is the pitch.

"At the moment, there is not any update on that. The only thing I can say is that he was in contact with the club to find a solution. I don’t think it’s something new. In football, every summer, different clubs have some problems with some players and then at the end, they find a solution and everyone is happy. Hopefully the same can happen in this situation.

"The squad we have, they are all players that if they are in the squad, I will do my best to try to use them and help them to understand the way we want to play. So at the moment, until the player is in the squad, I don't have any problem.

"I would like to have all of them. If you ask the same question to the other manager, they will answer the same. It is the same problem as always. Until the transfer window isn’t open, anything can happen, to bring players or sell players. Unfortunately, until the last day, something can happen."

Asked if it is decision if Gallagher leaves, Maresca stated: "The main focus in this moment for the club, for Conor and for me is they are going to find a solution. This is the main target. Then in the moment they find a solution, I think everybody is happy. But until the solution is not there, it’s difficult to say the best solution. My focus is on today’s session, tomorrow's game and this is for me the most important thing."