Spurs factor looms as Gallagher ponders Chelsea move
Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is still making up his mind about where his future lies.

Gallagher previously rejected a move to Champions League side Aston Villa.

However, he has since seen Chelsea accept a bid for his services from Atletico Madrid.

Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “On Conor Gallagher, I wanted to tell you something on Conor Gallagher. I wanted to tell you that the agreement between Chelsea and Atletico is basically ok, it’s basically done.

“The player decision is so important and in this case even more because Conor Gallagher is a free agent next summer. At the moment he has no agreement to extend the contract at Chelsea.

“Gallagher has many options to join other clubs next summer on a free transfer, for example, Tottenham are still keeping a close eye on the situation of Conor Gallagher, still very interested, the biggest fan of Gallagher is probably Ange Postecoglou.”

