Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The Ukraine international is currently provisionally suspended due to a failed drug test.

Mudryk has been spotted in Riyadh today to attend the Oleksander Usyk-Tyson Fury boxing bout.

Mudryk is planning to appeal the finding, having hired the same legal team which helped Paul Pogba his orginal doping ban from four years to 18 months.