Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case

Chelsea could take legal action against the Ukraine Football Federation over Mykhailo Mudryk's doping case.

Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after testing positive earlier this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Chelsea are now ready to file a lawsuit against the Ukrainian FF.

Sports lawyer Catherine Forshaw said on the GiveMeSport programme: "If there are sanctions, the eight-year contract signed by Mudryk could become an issue and Chelsea could consider terminating the contract and even try to sue the UAF. It depends on who made the mistake, but what happened is outside of Chelsea's jurisdiction.

“Sometimes in these cases there can be members of the players’ staff involved, it is possible that someone has supplied the substance and then there could be consequences and Chelsea could decide to prosecute those people.

“In terms of compensation from Shakhtar we have several precedents in this regard. Barnsley had to pay Hull City after failing to disclose medical information during the transfer of Angus MacDonald for example.

“I am confident that Chelsea will consult with their lawyers and consider these options at least to protect themselves in the near future. But they may have already done so."