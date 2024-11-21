Chelsea boss Maresca cannot wait for Leicester reunion this weekend

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca cannot wait to reunite with his old colleagues at Leicester City.

The Italian is back at the King Power Stadium this weekend as his team play against his old side.

Maresca got Leicester promoted last term, but left after being offered a deal by Chelsea.

He stated to reporters: "First of all, excited and also thankful because it was a fantastic season. I met people that are very difficult to find in football; the owner, his family, they are fantastic human beings. They care for the players, the staff, all of the people who work inside the club. You can see that.

"It was a fantastic season because I met good people and then in terms of players, it was top, it was fantastic. It was a fantastic connection between the players and the staff. This is something you need to create and I will be thankful for all of my life to that squad.

"Most of them, I am still in contact with them so there is still a connection. For me, it was a fantastic season."

Asked if he was now a better coach, he added: "I work every day to become better so I hope that because I like to see things and analyse, you can improve. We try to improve players but also we need to improve us as staff and as a manager.

"I try to improve every day and hopefully I don’t know if I’m better or worse. The important thing is I’m always curious to see things and study. That’s the only thing I’m focused on."

