Felix delighted with Chelsea double in ECL win: I'll fight for my place

Joao Felix was delighted with his brace in Chelsea's 4-1 Europa Conference League win at Panathinaikos last night.

Felix struck twice, with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku also getting on the scoresheet on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We’re really pleased," said Felix afterwards.

"This was a difficult game, in a tough stadium, but I thought we did a good job. We did what the manager asked of us going into the game, so we’re really happy with this win.

"That’s two wins from two in the Conference League and it helps us build confidence. Whether it’s the Conference League, the Premier League or the Carabao Cup, we go to win and we’re pleased with how we are progressing as a team.

"Now we have to keep working and doing the right things for the team."

On his form, Felix continued: "I’m here to fight for a place in the starting XI.

"Obviously, it’s up to the manager to decide who should play each game but when I have the chance, I want to show what I can do.

"I’m doing my job, I’m working hard and doing everything I can when I’m in the side. I was pleased to score my two goals but it’s most important to get the win for the team.

"Now we must rest up because we have two big games against Newcastle coming up. Everyone has to be ready, because the games come around quickly.

"First it’s the Premier League, and then it’s the Carabao Cup, and for sure we will need fresh players because there isn’t much of a gap between games so everyone needs to be ready."