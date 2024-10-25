Mudryk explains why he ran to Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has explained why he ran to boss Enzo Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos.

The winger has endured a miserable time at the Stamford Bridge club over the past two years.

However, Mudryk showed some of the form in midweek that caused the club to spend big on him in January 2023.

Post-game, he told reporters: “The coach always says to me to go to the second post and I did that and that’s where I scored so we shook hands after.”

He then added: “I’m so happy to score. Every player when they score is really happy. It wasn’t an easy ball with the ball falling behind me, but I scored it and we managed to win as well.

“I think the game wasn’t that easy. It was good for us to score first. We fought well, we stuck to the plan and we got the result.”