Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem

Chelsea boss Maresca highlights Cucurella leadership

Chelsea boss Maresca highlights Cucurella leadership
Chelsea boss Maresca highlights Cucurella leadershipAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the form of Marc Cucurella.

Maresca admits the Spain fullback is a big part of his tactical plan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Marc (Cucurella) is very important. Marc has something that can sometimes be difficult to find in players.

"He is good and he treats the players around him well, because he is a player who always talks and who is always demanding. Having five, six or seven players like Marc in your team, who always talks about developing the others, that's very important.

"I am very happy with Marc."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCucurella MarcChelsea
Related Articles
Bayern Munich attacker Musiala: I still feel partly English
Havertz: I love being at Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface shuts down Chelsea, Arsenal talk