Chelsea boss Maresca highlights Cucurella leadership

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the form of Marc Cucurella.

Maresca admits the Spain fullback is a big part of his tactical plan.

He said, "Marc (Cucurella) is very important. Marc has something that can sometimes be difficult to find in players.

"He is good and he treats the players around him well, because he is a player who always talks and who is always demanding. Having five, six or seven players like Marc in your team, who always talks about developing the others, that's very important.

"I am very happy with Marc."