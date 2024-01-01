Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Maresca explains surprise Chukwuemeka absence

Chelsea boss Maresca explains surprise Chukwuemeka absence
Chelsea boss Maresca explains surprise Chukwuemeka absenceAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Carney Chukwuemeka has suffered a setback.

The midfielder was missing for their Europa Conference League win against KAA Gent on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marescas said: "Carney was in the squad but didn’t feel well during the night.

"He was ill, this is why he wasn’t in the squad (when the team-sheets came out).

"There is no update on the rest, everyone else is available (for Nottingham Forest). The only one who isn’t is Reece James, who is still out. The rest are available."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: Better if Chukwuemeka had left
Chelsea winger Madueke: Chukwuemeka's time is coming
Maresca says Chukwuemeka will "struggle to find space" at Chelsea this season