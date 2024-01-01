Chelsea boss Maresca explains surprise Chukwuemeka absence

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Carney Chukwuemeka has suffered a setback.

The midfielder was missing for their Europa Conference League win against KAA Gent on Thursday.

Marescas said: "Carney was in the squad but didn’t feel well during the night.

"He was ill, this is why he wasn’t in the squad (when the team-sheets came out).

"There is no update on the rest, everyone else is available (for Nottingham Forest). The only one who isn’t is Reece James, who is still out. The rest are available."