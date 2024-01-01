Chelsea winger Madueke: Chukwuemeka's time is coming

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says young teammate Carney Chukwuemeka has a big future in the game.

The midfielder has been frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca.

But Madueke told Sky Sports: "You guys don't know about this guy, man. I'm telling you bro, this guy's talent is unbelievable.

"But bro, this guy is unbelievable honestly - the frame, in terms of his physical prowess, his frame, he's probably like what 6"2?

"Wiry, strong, quick, agile, can tackle, can run and then the other side of the game is someone that size shouldn't be able to control the ball like he does and jink and beat people and take players out of the game - getting the ball off him is a myth man!

"Yeah, he's unbelievable and his time's coming for sure. I just can't wait to see it, that's my brother on and off the pitch so. Not biased though, he's really him."