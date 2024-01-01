Chelsea boss Maresca: Better if Chukwuemeka had left

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits it would've been better for Carney Chukwuemeka to have left over the summer.

The midfielder was again missing for victory over Brighton yesterday.

Maresca said, "I will say exactly the same thing I have said many times: Carney is a very good player, but for the amount of players we have, we decided at the beginning of the season it is probably better to leave and go somewhere, prove himself and playing 30 or 35 games than being here and play less games.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen. He is our player. He had some minutes the other day, today he was not involved.

"Hopefully we can give him more minutes."