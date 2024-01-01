Chelsea boss Maresca: Everyone happy Enzo is back

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about the return of his namesake Enzo Fernandez to the squad.

The former Leicester City boss must manage the fallout of Fernandez’s controversial social media post after Argentina won the Copa America.

Asked about his return, Maresca stated: "To be honest, we all feel very comfortable, very good because Enzo is back. He had a chat with all of us just to clarify there were no bad intentions and the lads all accepted.

"Since yesterday's session, last night, everything was like before in terms of they were all together, all speaking, all laughing. Normal situation."

On the incident and the club’s investigation, he added: "To be honest, I don't know. I don't know. The only thing I can say is the club did a statement, the player did a statement days ago. The player has arrived here, had a chat with his teammates, had a chat with us and now the situation looks completely normal, like before."

On Axel Disasi and Reece James playing a role in smoothing things out between the players, he finished:

"Sometimes, most of the times, we used to say it's an internal thing. But because there is no mystery. The meeting was between me, Enzo, a few players to clarify the situation. There is nothing more to add. There is not any mystery behind.

"We all make mistakes. We have to be good to apologize because sometimes we struggle even to apologize. Enzo apologized four or five times. They have all accepted it.

"As I said, since last night the situation is completely normal. Everyone is speaking with each other, everyone is laughing. This is exactly what I expected because I knew there was never any bad intentions and they are all good people. But all of us, sometimes we do mistakes."