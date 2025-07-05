Chelsea boss Maresca discusses Arsenal interest for Madueke

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's prepared to see Noni Madueke sold.

Arsenal are now in talks with Chelsea and Madueke about a deal for the England winger.

Maresca insists unless a player is fully committed, he doesn't want to keep him against his will.

With Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian now joining Chelsea for the new season, Madueke is viewed as surplus to requirements.

And Maresca said from Chelsea's Club World Cup base: "Noni has been very important for us. But my message to the players and the club is that I only want the players who are happy to be with us.

"Those who aren't are free to leave."

