Chelsea boss Maresca details James comeback plans: This can be a solution

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they will tailor Reece James' playing return.

The England fullback has recovered from another hamstring injury and is available for their trip to Liverpool.

Maresca says it has been agreed that James will play only one game a week for the forseeable future.

He explained on Friday, "He is finally available. He worked with us over the international break. It's good news, especially for him because being injured is not a good feeling. Finally, he is back."

"It's complicated when you get injury, injury, injury again. It's not easy so you are always looking for a solution. Probably the solution with Reece is the same solution we are using with Romeo (Lavia) and Wes (Fofana) in terms of using them just once a week, in one game, because probably in this moment, for different reasons, Reece's body cannot play twice a week. One of the solutions is probably to try and manage him in the same way we are doing with Wes and Romeo.

"In this moment, this can be the solution. In the future, I don't know. But if we want to build something with him in terms of physical condition, then probably the solution is to allow him to go slowly and use him once a week and then hopefully in the future we can use him more during the week. In this moment, we need to think to use him once a week.

"The most important thing for Reece is he is finally fit and then we will see how we will use him. We have many players that are versatile and can play in different positions."